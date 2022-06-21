Want your kids to learn about business, entrepreneurship? This is the program you need

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you ever set up a lemonade stand or held a yard sale with your child? Does your child enjoy proposing new ideas and get a thrill out of negotiating? As the job market continues to evolve, more youth desire to go down the path of entrepreneurship.

If you have a child who’s already showing signs that he or she might be an entrepreneur someday, one program to consider is the BizKids Club run by Orange County Library System.

Ad

BizKids Club is an instructor-led program that introduces students ages 9-14 to the world of business and entrepreneurship.

“In each session, students are guided through a series of fun, hands-on activities and memorable role playing exercises. They learn to use Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to create flyers, business presentations, and budget and inventory spreadsheets,” said Tony Orengo, BizKids program designer.

BizKids provides students with opportunities to develop a business idea, run a storefront and learn office software. Combining these creative talents with the business skills needed to plan, finance, market and sell products will empower business-minded kids to become entrepreneurs.

“Along the way, they also learn important life skills such as critical thinking, communication and collaboration skills,” Orengo said.

Celeste, a BizKids Club participant shared her experience.

Ad

“This is one of the best memories I’ve had in my entire life,” she said.

She has gone on to register a trademark, contribute to a published book and support the work of nonprofits. “The experience helps young people realize that they are impactful,” Celeste’s mother said. “That they can make a difference in their life and sometimes in the lives of others.”

A parent, who is also part of the Early Childhood Development & Education Program at a local university agreed.

“I thought you all did such an amazing job supporting the students but also empowering them with information about financial literacy, entrepreneurship vocabulary, and ideas that sparked so much creativity and wonder,” the parent said. “BizKids covers so many things we try to do in encouraging childhood development, in academics and human development. What a great opportunity!”

The BizKids team reflected, “The program has truly been enriching and memorable for everyone involved. It’s been rewarding to see participants leave the experience with smile on their faces, but more importantly to see them leave with a sense of accomplishment and empowerment.”

Ad

Click here to find your nearest branch and register for an upcoming BizKids Club session.

In the event the program reaches capacity, priority will be given to registrants residing in the following zip codes: 32703, 32801, 32805, 32808, 32810, 32811, 32818, 32822 and 32839.

This program is funded in full or part by Orange County, Florida. Registrants must reside in Orange County to participate.