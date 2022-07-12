Is investing in land a good idea right now?

Real estate experts in Florida weigh in on whether it’s a worthy investment to purchase land.

With there still being low inventory for existing homes in Florida, more and more people are considering purchasing land to either build a home on or have for a future investment.

But is it a good idea in this current real estate climate?

On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate with Justin Clark,” real estate experts in Florida weigh in on whether it’s a worthy investment to purchase land, and assess the overall real estate climate at the moment.

