How to make sure you’re ready for that big job interview

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Applying for a job is easy, but anyone will tell you that creating the perfect resume and doing well in the interview can be challenging.

Not only do you want your resume to look perfect, but making a good first impression on a potential employer can make or break landing the job. It’s a lot to think about, especially if this is your first big job out of college, looking to change career paths or if you are re-entering the workforce after some time. It would be fabulous if you could get some advice on all the aspects of getting a job, right?

Lucky for you, Orange County Library System has all the resources you need to help land the job you’ve always wanted. In addition to their online career guide found at libguides.ocls.info/careers, Orange County Library System routinely hosts two classes to assist job seekers in their journey.

Ad

The first class, “Interview like a Pro”, will help enhance your communication skills and is certain to set you up for success. During this class, you will have the opportunity to practice interview questions and get feedback on your answers. You’ll learn what the right things to say are and what topics you should avoid.

“Interview like a Pro” will take place virtually Tuesday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. and two in-person sessions are currently scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Additional dates are regularly added to the calendar here

The second class, “Perfecting your Resume”, will discuss resume best practices that are sure to elevate your job application and get you noticed! In addition to learning about the differences between a traditional and functional resume, Orange County Library System will provide you with many valuable resources to use long after the class is over. Having a resume that stands out is so important to getting your foot in the door, making this one class you won’t want to miss.

Ad

“Perfecting your Resume” will take place virtually Tuesday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m. and two in-person sessions are currently scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Additional dates are regularly added to the calendar here.

Sign up for an OCLS card or visit any of our Orange County Library locations in person to register for a card which grants access to a variety of classes, events and resources. For more information about Orange County Library System’s career resources, visit here.