Orlando health facilities rank among nation’s highest quality, best value hospitals for patients

Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital and Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies have been named to the inaugural list of Best Hospitals in America by The Leapfrog Group and digital platform Money.

The Best Hospitals in America rankings are based on several factors that assess the quality of care a hospital provides, the presence and efficacy of safety protocols to prevent medical errors and whether hospital services offer the best financial value for patients. Additional criteria that weighed heavily in the selection process also included assessment of the nursing workforce, rates of hospital infections, medication management, maternity care and hand hygiene practices.

This year’s list includes 148 U.S. general, children’s and teaching hospitals that meet the criteria and have earned ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group during the last grading period. All Orlando Health hospitals included in this year’s Best Hospitals in America list received the required ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group. The most recent grading period also marked the eighth consecutive term Orlando Health South Lake received an ‘A’ grade for its continued excellence in patient safety and quality.

“Patients should always have confidence that they are receiving the best care possible when they choose a healthcare provider or hospital,” said George Ralls, MD, chief medical officer, Orlando Health. “Orlando Health is committed to remaining a top healthcare provider in the southeastern United States and will continue prioritizing the safety and experience of our patients in the communities we serve. We’re proud that our hospitals have been recognized for providing high-quality healthcare that patients can trust.”

As concerns about inflation continue to grow, families and individuals are understandably concerned about whether they receive quality healthcare that is also the best value based on their needs and financial situations. In alignment with its longstanding commitment to the communities and patients it serves, Orlando Health provided approximately $648 million in total value to the communities it serves in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more during its 2021 fiscal year.