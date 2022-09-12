How a virtual library card can be handy this school year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Orange County Library System is partnering with Orange County public, private, and charter Schools to provide elementary, middle, and high school students and educators Virtual Library access, with a goal to remove barriers and help level the playing field to make it easy for students to study and learn.

Schedules are busy and time is short, so it might not be feasible to make frequent trips to the library, but students and educators often are still in need of the resources a library can provide.

Fortunately, there is a good solution.

With a free virtual library card, Orange County Public School students and educators gain access to many helpful resources.

Orange County Library System offers virtual library cards to help students receive resources needed for their studies, or just everyday life.

Here are some of the benefits a virtual library card provides:

Tutoring, homework help and test prep

Access to e-books, articles and databases

Language learning programs

Literacy building activities and Orange County school reading lists

Math and science support

Podcasts on myriad of relevant topics

Virtual classes with career exploration opportunities

Music streaming

This access does not allow for checking out library materials from physical collections, however, students are encouraged to apply for a standard library card in order to enjoy the full services of Orange County Library System.

In addition to the gift of knowledge, anyone who signs up for a full access library card during the month of September will receive a free gift from OCLS, while supplies last.

Visit this website to learn more to find out how to access the virtual library card and explore all of its offerings.