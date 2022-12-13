Check out these events to kickoff 100-year anniversary celebration at Orange County Library System

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The 2023 year will be a milestone one for the Orange County Library System, which later in the year will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Between January and the 100th anniversary date of Nov. 8, 2023, the library will be hosting a series of events to celebrate, including a special kickoff event on Jan. 7.

The event is free to the public. Here are the activities that will take place:

100 years re-dedication ceremony.

Family story time. Storytime is the right time for family time. Reading together is a wonderful way to bond and learn from one another. Bring your families together for fun stories that are designed for all ages.

Storytime Craft. Drop-in before and after storytime to create a craft. Ask your child to imagine themselves as a 100-year-old and create a self-portrait using paper materials. Recommended for ages 3-5.

Music in the Library: Z Street Speakeasy Band: Celebrate the library’s 100th Year Anniversary with the Z Street Speakeasy Band. Immerse yourself with the music of the roaring 20s.

The Bandbox Presents Non-Alcoholic Craft Cocktails: Enjoy non-alcoholic craft cocktails created by Orlando’s first spirit-free speakeasy tasting lounge The Bandbox. Discover how to recreate a unique tasting experience.

Tech Exploration: Sphero: Explore technology with Sphero indi robotic cars and help them navigate a city.

Albertson Library Escape Room VR Game: Join the Sorosis Club Secret Society in their mission to rescue humanity from impending doom! Travel back to the Albertson Public Library in 1924, to help them retrieve their ship’s power core which has been lost in time.

Then & Now: 100 years of Orlando Public Library: Join us for the opening reception for this retrospective created by Winny Rivas, looking at the history of the Orlando Public Library building and its operation over the years. Work displayed includes images from local photographers during the 1960s through the 1980s alongside Winny’s current day recreations, celebrating the changes that have occurred in building and its surroundings. Recommended for ages 13 & up.

Saturday Improv Show: In this live comedy show, performers will make up scenes and stories right in front of your eyes. This month we are celebrating some of the funniest and most talented women in the Central Florida Improv Community. Be a part of the live audience in this special edition of the Second Saturday Improv Show.

Friends of the Library Booksale.

Share Your OCLS Memories on Orlando Memory: Do you have pictures and/or memories of your visits to OCLS over the years? If so, now is your time to share them on Orlando Memory! Bring your photos to scan, and we will help you preserve your OCLS story on Orlando Memory.

Visit this website for more information on 100th anniversary celebrations and other services the library provides.