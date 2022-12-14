When should you make a home insurance claim?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Living in Florida, there is a pretty big chance that a hurricane or tropical storm could do some serious damage to your home.

It’s pretty inevitable, just like having to make an insurance claim after some damage happens.

The question is always when should you make a claim. If the damage is fairly obvious, you’re going to know what you have to do. But if you’re unsure, it’s always great to get a second opinion from a licensed roofer. They will be able to determine if the damage is serious enough for an insurance claim.

