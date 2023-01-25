Why this advice is essential when getting back into a workout routine

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether you spent the holiday season consuming a lot of food or you simply haven’t been in an exercise routine for a while, it’s easy to want to do a lot of exercising when deciding to get back into the gym.

But when it comes to getting back into an exercise routine, slower and gradual is better.

It not only is easier on the body, but there’s less of a chance of it leading to quick burnout.

Eric Morgan, co-owner of the Winter Park Train Station, a family-oriented gym in Winter Park, said getting clients back into a routine slowly without overdoing it is always a point of emphasis.

“We’ll just set it up accordingly and there will be a natural progression for them,” Morgan said. “Starting off with simple things and getting them back in the groove and getting back in the feel of things. We just progress from there.”

For more information, watch the video above.