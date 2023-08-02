Not all students start the school year with necessary supplies. Here’s how you can help.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are quickly approaching the time of year when students will be returning to school, but there are many who will begin the year without the supplies they need.

More than 70% of public schools in Central Florida lack fundamental resources, which can impact students’ ability to learn and succeed, according to A Gift for Teaching. The nonprofit serves as Central Florida’s primary provider of free supplies to teachers for their classrooms and students.

Acknowledging the need

Think about a child or children you know. It might be fair to say that the best we can hope for is that those kids can get the education they deserve. But if they don’t have the supplies they need to learn and complete their schoolwork, it can create an atmosphere where it can be difficult to learn, let alone think about their future.

Many teachers are left to spend their own money to stock their classrooms with all the supplies students need. According to the nonprofit, many teachers spend up to $500 or more out of their own salaries each year to purchase those supplies.

Addressing the need

Dunkin’ has teamed up with WKMG to support local teachers through A Gift for Teaching campaign to help shine a light on teachers throughout Central Florida who go above and beyond for their students.

For every $1 that is donated to A Gift for Teaching, the nonprofit can provide up to $10 worth of school supplies that directly benefit local teachers and students. Even just a $1 donation can make a bigger impact that you might think.

On the other side of it, teachers who are eligible can “shop” for free in the A Gift for Teaching store, eliminating the need for them to spend their own, hard-earned money.

Through A Gift for Teaching, here is just a fraction of what the community’s donations and time have mounted to since 1998:

$158.2 million worth of supplies distributed.

366,700+ teacher shopping visits.

14.7 million pencils to students.

2.3 million books to classrooms.

757,000 volunteer hours contributed.

These numbers are something to celebrate, but there continue to be students and teachers who need help from the community to ensure their learning environment is one in which they can thrive.

To learn more about A Gift for Teaching, visit the nonprofit’s page here.

If you’d like to make a donation -- even $1 -- click or tap here.