Many teachers spend their own money on necessary classroom supplies. How much might surprise you.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When we think about the school year beginning, for many, it can be exciting; for others, it can be somewhat stressful.

Perhaps students and their families don’t have the funds to buy new clothes or shoes, or maybe they can’t buy their own school supplies that are essential to their learning environment.

At the end of the day, teachers feel the responsibility to provide all the tools their students will need. Because of that, many end up spending money out of their own pocket to ensure their students can learn in an environment that will allow them to thrive.

According to the nonprofit A Gift for Teaching, which serves as Central Florida’s primary provider of free supplies to teachers for their classrooms and students, some teachers will spend up to $500 or more.

The nonprofit has made it a mission to relieve teachers of the financial burden they face by helping to equip them with the necessary items they need for their classrooms -- at no charge.

Dunkin’ has partnered with WKMG to help shine a light on this initiative and teachers throughout Central Florida who go above and beyond for our students.

For every $1 that is donated to the organization, A Gift for Teaching can provide up to $10 worth of school supplies that will directly benefit classrooms in our community.

There are physical retail stores where eligible teachers can “shop” once a month for free school supplies, classroom essentials, reading books, treasure box items, clothing and hygiene items. There are also options for teachers who can’t make it in person to shop.

Most of us can agree that no child should ever face circumstances that will prevent them from learning, especially when it’s due to not having the necessary tools or supplies. When the community shows their support through A Gift for Teaching, they help to equip teachers with those essential items.

By empowering our educators, we can help inspire the next generation of students to be the future leaders of our communities.

To learn more about A Gift for Teaching, visit the nonprofit’s website here.

If you’d like to make a donation of any amount, click or tap here.