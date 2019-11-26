JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Each team is 4-7 on the year.

Since the teams plays in different conferences, they play against each other once, every four seasons.

The last time the Jags played against the Bucs was on Oct. 11, 2015.

The Bucs won the game 38-31.

Leonard Fournette leads the way on offense for Jacksonville.

Fournette is one of seven running backs in the NFL to have more than 900+ rushing yards in 11 games this season.

He has 951 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The former LSU running back also has 391 receiving yards this year.

Only three players in the NFL have 1,000+ receiving yards this season. The Bucs have two of those players.

Chris Godwin has 70 catches for 1,071 yards and nine touchdowns.

Mike Evans has 62 catches for 1,043 yards and seven touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Jacksonville is a 1-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 48.5.

Who do the Jaguars play in Week 14? Los Angeles Chargers

Who do the Bucs play in Week 14? Indianapolis Colts