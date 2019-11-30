ORLANDO,Fla. – McKenzie Milton heard loud cheers from fans and teammates at Spectrum Stadium as he was recognized at the University of Central Florida senior night.

The class is the winningest senior class in school history.

Milton is going to get his undergraduate degree and will continue his education at UCF.

He is going to enter a post-grad program at the school.

Last season, Milton was carted off the field with a dislocated right knee in the game against South Florida.

In his career with UCF, Milton has thrown for 8,863 yards and 72 touchdowns.

It’s still up in the air if Milton will play with the Knights next season.