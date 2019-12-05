Experts say UCF will go to one of these bowl games

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida football team finished the regular season at 9-3.

The Knights will now wait to see who they will play in a bowl game.

The past two seasons UCF played in a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Many college football experts posted their bowl game projections, here’s a list of predictions for the UCF bowl game.

Mark Schlabach with ESPN thinks the Knights will play against Florida International in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.

Steven Lassan with AthlonSports.com also thinks UCF will play in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Lassan projects the Knights would play against UAB.

Nick Bromberg with Yahoo Sports agrees with Lassan and Schlabach about UCF playing in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Bromberg thinks the Knights will play against Florida State.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey also projects UCF will play against Florida State in a bowl game.

Tansey has the Knights playing against the Seminoles in the Birmingham Bowl.

Kyle Bonagura with ESPN has UCF playing against North Carolina in the Military Bowl in Maryland.

CollegeFootballNews.com projects UCF will play against Miami in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana.