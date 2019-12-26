Jaguars vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The game was flexed to a 4:25 p.m. start due to playoff implications from the contest’s result.

The outcome may impact who gets the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

The Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans are the three teams remaining going for the spot.

A Jaguars win will help the Titans.

A Colts win will help the Steelers and the Raiders.

Jacksonville is 5-10 on the year and the Colts are 7-8.

If the season ended today, the Jaguars would have the sixth pick in the 2020 draft and the Colts would have the 16th pick.

Indianapolis is 2-6 since Nov. 3.

Jacksonville is 1-6 since Nov. 3.

Leonard Fournette has been the best player for the Jaguars this year.

Fournette has rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 27 also has 76 catches for 522 receiving yards this year.

The Colts also have a 1,000-yard rusher this year.

Marlon Mack has 1,014 rushing yards with six touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Indianapolis is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 43.