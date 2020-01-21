It’s Pro Bowl week in Orlando, here’s a list of free activities

ORLANDO,Fla. – Plenty of tickets are still available for the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The game is set for 3 p.m. Sunday.

The cheapest ticket goes for $25 before fees, click here to purchase tickets.

The game is not the only part of the weekend festivities.

Fans can check out the Pro Bowl Experience at the ESPN Wide World of Sports on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Admission to the Pro Bowl experience is free. At the experience, you can test your 40-yard dash and see how your time compares to your favorite players.

Want to see if you can throw like Patrick Mahomes? Fans can participate in throwing, catching and kicking games. After your workout, you can take a photo with the Pro Bowl trophy.

An NFL Pro Bowl merchandise stand will also be set up.

Want to watch Lamar Jackson throw a pass to DeAndre Hopkins or watch Russell Wilson in the same huddle as Julio Jones and Michael Thomas?

The AFC Team will hold a team practice at 10:30 a.m. at Field 17 of the Wide World of Sports and the NFC Team will hold a team practice at 10:45 a.m. at Field 16 of the Wide World of Sports.

Also on Saturday, a Pro Bowl Pep rally will be held at Disney Springs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mascots from several teams in the NFL will help fans get excited for Sunday’s game.

Gates for the game on Sunday open at Noon.