Magic guard Terrence Ross to change jersey number to honor Kobe Bryant

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is switching his jersey number to honor Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Ross started the season wearing No. 8, he will switch to No. 31.

.@TerrenceRoss will be changing his jersey number from 8 back to 31, beginning with Orlando’s game on Saturday, February 1 against Miami at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/YwP2MeYu20 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 28, 2020

As a player on the Toronto Raptors, Ross was No. 31.

Bryant’s jersey numbers with the Los Angeles Lakers were No. 8 and No. 24.

The guard is not the only player to change numbers.

A CBS Sports report shows Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will no longer wear No. 8. He will wear No. 26.

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced no player on the team will ever wear No. 8 or No. 24 again.

The Heat and Magic started Monday’s game by honoring the future NBA Hall of Famer.

Miami started the game with a 24-second shot clock violation.

The Magic took an 8-second violation on the next possession.

We pause once again to remember a true legend.



No. 24. No. 8. pic.twitter.com/LuYTzPrMeJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 28, 2020

Roars of “Kobe” erupted through the American Airlines Arena at the beginning of the game.

“We pause once again to remember a true legend,” the Magic posted on the team’s Twitter account on Monday night.

Several other teams have started games like this on Sunday and Monday.

The NBA announced on Monday, Tuesday’s Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game has been postponed.

Orlando’s Amway Center was lit with purple and gold lights to honor Bryant on Monday.