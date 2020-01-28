Magic take 8-second violation, Heat take 24-second violation to honor Kobe Bryant

MIAMI – The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic started Monday’s game by honoring future NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

The Heat started the game with a 24-second shot clock violation.

The Magic took an 8-second violation on the next possession.

We pause once again to remember a true legend.



No. 24. No. 8. pic.twitter.com/LuYTzPrMeJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 28, 2020

Bryant’s jersey numbers with the Los Angeles Lakers were No. 8 and No. 24.

Roars of "Kobe" erupted through the American Airlines Arena at the beginning of the game.

“We pause once again to remember a true legend,” the Magic posted on the team’s Twitter account on Monday night.

Several other teams have started games like this on Sunday and Monday.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The NBA announced on Monday, Tuesday’s Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game has been postponed.

Orlando’s Amway Center was lit with purple and gold lights to honor Bryant on Monday.

“The man was a legend and to die so suddenly was crazy,” fan Chris Salters said. “He was definitely the role model type because Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, those were the greats I think of when I think of basketball, so for him to be gone is like another of the greats have disappeared.”