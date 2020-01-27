Orlando basketball fans pay respect to Kobe Bryant

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

As tributes continue to pour in from all over the country for NBA legend Kobe Bryant, people right here in Central Florida are paying their respects, too.

The Amway Center was lit up partially in purple and gold Monday morning.

Fans in Orlando said they are heartbroken. Many of them saw Bryant play several times locally when the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Orlando Magic.

“The man was a legend and to die so suddenly was crazy,” fan Chris Salters said. “He was definitely the role model type because Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, those were the greats I think of when I think of basketball, so for him to be gone is like another of the greats have disappeared.”

For many people, Bryant was known as a legend on the court, but also a hero off the court.

“Soon as I heard about this. I literally broke down in tears because Kobe was one of my favorite players,” fan Josh Wilson said.

This comes after many fans wore Bryant’s jersey at a Sunday night game at the Amway Center when the Orlando Magic faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“He had the charisma, the personality, he was a good guy, he helped the community,” fan Greg Ellis said.

Don Miller, who lives in Orlando, said he knew Bryant well. He said the company he used to work for in Washington, D.C. represented Bryant’s father, who was also a pro-basketball player, in the 1980s.

“I can tell you today, that I’d like my child to look at Kobe Bryant, who we just lost - and be that guy,” Miller said.

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2015 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41.

Miller said he knew Bryant as a child.

“He was always cordial, friendly to people, he would take his time with people,” Miller said.

He said he got to know Kobe as the legend on the court, but also as the star and the hero even off the court.

“In our community, the African American community, we lost a figure that exemplify what we talk about so often, being fathers, being good fathers, being good husbands,” Miller said.

He knows Bryant’s legacy will live on as a father, husband and an all-around good guy.

“He has a Hall of Fame legacy, but I think he was a hall of fame dad and I think the message should go out that, young guys listen -- this is how you live your lives,” Miller said.

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020

NBA Insider with The Atlantic Shams Charania is reporting the Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game on Tuesday has been postponed.