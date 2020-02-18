Ryan Newman awake, speaking with family after fiery crash at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Less than 24 hours after a fiery crash in the final moments of the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with loved ones and doctors at Halifax Medical Center.

The NASCAR racer was rushed to the hospital in serious condition Monday night when his No. 6 Ford Mustang went airborne and flipped several times before it skidded upside down on the track as bright orange sparks and flames trailed behind it.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond,” a message from Roush Fenway Racing on Tuesday read.

Officials have said that Newman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Roush Fenway Racing posted on Twitter that it will continue to provide updates on Newman’s injuries in the coming days.

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne as he collided with Corey LaJoie (32) on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

After the crash Monday, spectators and racers expressed concern for Newman and anxiously awaited news on his condition.

Pictures from the Daytona 500 show an ambulance on the track at Daytona International Speedway as personnel rushed to remove Newman from his mangled Mustang.