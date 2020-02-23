74ºF

Ryan Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash

Newman wants to return to track ‘as soon as possible’

Jenna Fryer, Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Ryan Newman stands on pit road after his run during NASCAR auto racing qualifying at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ryan Newman is fully alert, walking around the hospital and joking with staff two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing said Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, the 42-year-old driver continues to show great improvement. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details.

Roush team president Steve Newmark opened a news conference before Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by reading a lengthy statement from Newman, who apologized at the start for not being at the track.

There is still no timetable for his return to NASCAR racing.

“We do not have a timetable for Ryan’s return. I can tell you that his timetable is that he wants to be back as soon as possible,” Newmark said.

Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday as Newman’s streak of 649 consecutive starts comes to an end.

