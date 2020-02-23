Ryan Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details.

Roush team president Steve Newmark opened a news conference before Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by reading a lengthy statement from Newman, who apologized at the start for not being at the track.

There is still no timetable for his return to NASCAR racing.

“We do not have a timetable for Ryan’s return. I can tell you that his timetable is that he wants to be back as soon as possible,” Newmark said.

Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday as Newman’s streak of 649 consecutive starts comes to an end.