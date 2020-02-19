New photo shows Ryan Newman smiling with daughters at hospital

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Ryan Newman remains in the hospital since a fiery crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday but a new photo shows him smiling with his two daughters as his condition continues to improve.

On Wednesday, Roush Fenway Racing tweeted out the photo of Newman beaming in his hospital gown along with a new update on his health.

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters,” the statement said.

Officials have not said what injuries Newman suffered after he was extracted from his No. 6 Ford Mustang and rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Also on Wednesday, Newman’s wife posted a message on social media thanking everyone for their prayers and support.

Newman’s Ford went airborne Monday night in the final moments of the Daytona 500, flipping several times before it skidded upside down on the track with bright orange sparks and flames trailing behind it.