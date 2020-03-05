Daytona Beach’s Matt Every leads Arnold Palmer Invitational after one round

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Daytona Beach’s Matt Every leads the field after one round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill.

Every shot a seven-under-par to start the tournament.

He had three birdies in the first four holes of the round. He finished with seven birdies on the round.

The Daytona Beach golfer finished the round bogey-free.

Every won this tournament in 2014 and 2015.

Rory McIlroy is in second place after scoring a six-under-par.

Phil Mickelson has to play better in round two if he wants to make the cut, Mickelson shot a 5-over-par.

Francesco Molinari won the tourney in 2019, he withdrew from the event before the start of round one.