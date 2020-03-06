Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang lead after round 2

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang are the leaders after round No. 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hatton has an overall score of 7-under-par.

Daytona Beach’s Matt Every did not have the second round he hoped for.

Every was the leader after the first round, in the second round he shot an 11-over-par.

He’s projected to miss the cut.

Going into the tournament Rory McIlroy was projected to win the tournament, he is sitting at 5-under-par.

Rickie Fowler is also in good shape heading into the weekend.

Fowler is at 3-under-par.