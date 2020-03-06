Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang lead after round 2
Matt Every shot an 11-over-par in round No. 2
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang are the leaders after round No. 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Hatton has an overall score of 7-under-par.
Daytona Beach’s Matt Every did not have the second round he hoped for.
Every was the leader after the first round, in the second round he shot an 11-over-par.
He’s projected to miss the cut.
Going into the tournament Rory McIlroy was projected to win the tournament, he is sitting at 5-under-par.
Rickie Fowler is also in good shape heading into the weekend.
Fowler is at 3-under-par.
