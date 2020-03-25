Central Florida’s Phil Dalhausser reacts to postponed Olympics

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County’s Phil Dalhausser said there’s no way you can hold the Olympics this summer amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“I expected it after everything else that has been canceled, NCAA Tournament, NBA Season, all that,” Dalhausser said.

He said it is grueling for everyone associated with the games.

“Assuming we’re not going to be playing a tournament for another five months, that gives us time. Luckily, I do have a gym in the garage so I can lift weights,” he said.

Dalhausser won a gold medal at the Olympics in 2008.

“One thing I do remember which I’ll never forget is when we were on top of the podium, looking down at the guys we had just beaten, they were crying, which made me a little happy,” he said.

He did not medal in 2012 or 2020.

The 40-year-old is looking for one more day in the sun.

“I don’t know. I had this whole plan to walk off into the sunset after Tokyo this summer, and the thought of training for another year and a half seems daunting right now,” he said.

