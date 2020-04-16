Orlando trainer brings the gym home with virtual workouts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thomas Sapp is at home in the gym.

“Your physical fitness and how you feel really goes a long way in helping you stay sane in a situation like this,” he said.

And the Orlando personal trainer gets on his clients if they don't show.

“Even in the best of times, if I don’t see them for a week or two weeks, face-to-face, we’re going to have some trouble when they get back,” he said.

But these days, nobody can come in, so he's going virtual and putting together videos for working out at home.

“I was getting great feedback. ‘Oh my gosh, this is great.' It’s not the same as if we were there with you but we’re able to at least keep a modicum of conditioning and also it gives them something to do,” Sapp said.

He’s produced about 30 videos that are about a minute long, feature familiar workouts and are free to his clients, at least through the end of April.

“If we stay in this much longer we may have to make some adjustments to that just so I can pocket some groceries and such,” the personal trainer said.

The response has been great, and Sapp acknowledges this could be the wave of the future. He’s just happy he can connect with his clients in whatever way possible.

“Just to be able to talk to them and see them and know that they’re going through the process -- and we’re going through it together,” he said.