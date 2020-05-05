Here’s what it will look like when Orlando Magic players return to practice facilities

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several NBA practice facilities will open on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins for the Orlando Magic said in an Orange County Task Force meeting on Tuesday.

Players are returning as Florida begins to reopen in phase one amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not clear at this time if players from the Magic will return to the facilities on Friday.

Once players return, here are some of the following guidelines the team will have to follow:

4 players at a time

Only one player at a basket at a time

Players will have to wear masks when they are not working out

The facility will be deep cleaned each night

The guidelines above are for phase one, according to Martins.

The NBA and the Magic are following data like the rest of the country, according to Martins.

Coaching availability, number of players at a facility, and team workouts will change when Florida hits phase two of reopening.

A game has not played in the NBA since the middle off March.