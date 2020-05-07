UCF’S McKenzie Milton says he sees return to field in sight

McKenzie Milton continues to make tremendous progress with his rehab from a devastating leg injury.

On Thursday, the UCF quarterback provided an update during a Zoom conference call with local news media.

Milton discussed the peaks and valleys associated with the rehab, focusing on himself as opposed to the doubters and being a symbol of hope for others.

Next up, an appointment with his surgeon in June where he hopes he can maintain his goal of being able to play in 2020.

During Thursday's conference call, he offered up his own odds of that happening:

“Right now I’d honestly say maybe 50/50. It’s still up the air. I’ve been making big progress, but there’s still a long ways to go," he said. "The reason I set that goal is because I want to approach my rehab every day with the idea that I’ll be ready to go for football camp and I’ll be ready to go for North Carolina in our first game. If I’m not approaching it that way then I feel like I’d be missing days in therapy not working as hard as I can. That’s why I set that goal and I hope to reach that.”