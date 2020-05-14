Senior Salute: Osceola Softball

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Many high school seniors are taking their final exams this week, capping off a semester of unprecedented challenges.

News 6 continues to recognize the senior athletes who've had their final sports seasons cut short but have represented their schools so well for years.

This edition of Senior Salute goes out to the Osceola Softball team.

It’s hard to say goodbye to even one senior.

Coach Miranda Watford is saying goodbye to 10.

That’s why she nominated her group.

They are Shelby Jones, Kendall Thompson, Leyla Laboy, Sarah Martin, Audra Thompson, Natalia Ferrer, Allissa Patrick, Lindsey Evans, Alyson Cox, and Maria Nunez.

Coach Watford says what makes the 2020 Lady Kowboys so special is the collective passion, personalities, selflessness, sense of humor, and work ethic. Five of the 10 seniors will play softball in college.