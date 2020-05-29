UCF football players can return to campus next week for voluntary workouts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Football players with the University of Central Florida can return to campus next week for voluntary workouts, according to the athletic department.

The athletic department said each player on the team is expected to return.

The school said this decision came after the NCAA voted to allow voluntary workouts beginning June 1.

Athletic trainers may be present for safety purposes at the voluntary workouts, according to UCF.

UCF said all student-athletes will take part in COVID-19 testing and an extensive physical exam.

Coaches and other staff who have regular contact with the athletes will also have to take a COVID-19 test.

Players will have to utilize facilities in small groups to minimize cross-contamination, according to the school.

Athletes will also have their temperature taken before workouts.

School officials said there are plans in place in case of isolation or quarantine is required.