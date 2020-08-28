Orlando Magic players meeting with Orange County Sheriff John Mina to discuss policing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic players and head coach Steve Clifford will meet with Orange County Sheriff John Mina on Friday to discuss policing in the community, according to the team.

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. via Zoom. It’s not known which Magic players will attend the meeting.

The meeting comes days after NBA players refused to play in a protest of racial injustice after a Black man was shot in the back several times during a confrontation with police.

While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA and MLS sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps. It was announced Friday afternoon that NBA games will resume on Saturday at Disney World, where they’ve been playing since resuming the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.