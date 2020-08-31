78ºF

Training camp shocker: Jaguars release running back Leonard Fournette

Fournette was 4th overall pick in 2017 draft

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars pulled a training camp surprise Monday morning, waiving running back Leonard Fournette, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career.

His release adds another layer to Jacksonville’s struggle with high draft picks.

Fournette was selected ahead of players who have fared better in the NFL, including Jamal Adams (sixth), Christian McCaffrey (eighth), Patrick Mahomes (10th) and Deshaun Watson (12th).

