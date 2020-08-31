Training camp shocker: Jaguars release running back Leonard Fournette

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars pulled a training camp surprise Monday morning, waiving running back Leonard Fournette, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career.

His release adds another layer to Jacksonville’s struggle with high draft picks.

Fournette was selected ahead of players who have fared better in the NFL, including Jamal Adams (sixth), Christian McCaffrey (eighth), Patrick Mahomes (10th) and Deshaun Watson (12th).