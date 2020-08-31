UCF to allow fans at first home football game

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida announced fans will be allowed at the first home football game Monday.

UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Danny White said the stadium will be at 25 percent capacity for its Oct. 3 game against Tulsa.

White said he hopes to have fans at more home games this fall.

With fewer fans at games this year, the university said this will lead to a projected $10-14 million loss.

The school noted there is also a projected $2 million loss because of additional COVID-19 expenses.

UCF said ticket information for the rest of the season will be released on Tuesday.

The university said tickets will be sold on a single-game basis and season-ticket holders will have multiple options this fall.

The school set up a fundraising campaign to meet the losses from this season.

Orlando City soccer is also allowing fans at 20 percent capacity.