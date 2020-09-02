UCF set to have 4 home football games with fans

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida is set to have four homes with fans this fall.

The stadium will be at 25% capacity, this means about 11,000 fans will be allowed at games this year.

Here is the list of home games:

Oct. 3 vs Tulsa

Oct. 24 vs. Tulane

Nov. 14 vs Temple

Nov. 21 vs. Cincinnati

School officials said tickets will be sold and distributed on a single-game basis for the games.

The university said around 3,000 seats will be for UCF students.

Students will get the tickets through a lottery process.

Fans will be required to wear masks at all times.

With fewer fans at games this year, the university said it will lose a projected $10-14 million. The school noted there is also a projected $2 million loss because of additional COVID-19 expenses.

The school set up a fundraising campaign to meet the losses from this season.