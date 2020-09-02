UCF set to have 4 home football games with fans

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida is set to have four homes with fans this fall.
The stadium will be at 25% capacity, this means about 11,000 fans will be allowed at games this year.
Here is the list of home games:
- Oct. 3 vs Tulsa
- Oct. 24 vs. Tulane
- Nov. 14 vs Temple
- Nov. 21 vs. Cincinnati
School officials said tickets will be sold and distributed on a single-game basis for the games.
The university said around 3,000 seats will be for UCF students.
Students will get the tickets through a lottery process.
Fans will be required to wear masks at all times.
With fewer fans at games this year, the university said it will lose a projected $10-14 million. The school noted there is also a projected $2 million loss because of additional COVID-19 expenses.
The school set up a fundraising campaign to meet the losses from this season.