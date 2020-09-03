Florida Gators will have fans at football games this year, no tailgating on campus

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators will have fans at the Swamp this year for the upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The stadium will be at 20 percent capacity, about 17,000 fans will be allowed at games.

Tailgating will not be allowed on campus this season.

The Gators’ first home game is against South Carolina on Oct. 3 and the university is requiring all fans to wear face coverings.

The only time fans can take off their face covering is to eat or drink.

According to officials, the Gator Walk, Gator Walk Village and Gators fan fest will not happen at games this season. Spirit teams will also not be allowed on the sidelines.

Ticket information for home games will be released next week, according to the university.

At this moment details have not been released about the Georgia vs. Florida game.

In order to help keep those in attendance safe, the school is adding more hand sanitizing stations to the stadium.

The Gators are not the only Florida school to allow fans at games this year, UCF is set to have four home games with fans.