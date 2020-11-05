Buccaneers vs. Saints: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? NBC

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 4-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 46

Antonio Brown will be playing for the Bucs for the first time.

Brown was recently activated from the reserve/suspended list.

This is not the first time Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be on the same team.

Brown played one game with Brady and the New England Patriots.

No. 81 brought in 4 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win against the Miami Dolphins.

In his career, Brown has caught 841 passes for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns in 131 games.

The Bucs are 6-2 this year and the Saints are 5-2 this season.

New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay in the first game of the season

The winner of Sunday’s game will take over as the leader of the NFC South.

Stats leaders for Tampa Bay:

• Tom Brady has thrown for 2,189 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions

• Ronald Jones has rushed for 529 yards and four touchdowns

• Scotty Miller has caught 25 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns

Stats leaders for New Orleans:

• Drew Brees has thrown for 1,898 yards for 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions

• Alvin Kamara has rushed for 431 yards and four touchdowns

• Kamara has caught 55 passes for 556 yards and 3 touchdowns