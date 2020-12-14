Gators’ Keyontae Johnson in medically induced coma after collapse, according to report

University of Florida men’s basketball player Keyontae Johnson is in a medically induced coma following his collapse on the court during a game Saturday, USA Today reported.

Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA Today that doctors hoped to try and bring him out of the coma Monday, according to the report.

UF was playing rival Florida State University when the incident happened.

Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout and needed emergency medical attention Saturday. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation.

The team said he was in critical but stable condition and later said he would remain in the hospital. On Monday, the University of Florida Athletic Association issued a statement about Johnson’s condition.

“Keyontae Johnson has been successfully transferred as planned from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville by ShandsCair. He continues in critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further tests,” the statement read.

Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach Mike White gathered them in prayer following Johnson’s exit off of the court. White also stayed behind in Tallahassee Saturday to accompany Johnson.

Johnson was taken back to Gainesville Monday, according to the report. White has returned as well.