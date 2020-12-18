Is a WWE Hall of Fame coming to Central Florida?

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE superstar John Cena introduces Snoop Dogg into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 2, 2016 in Dallas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for WWE)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former World Wrestling Entertainment champion Ric Flair said a WWE Hall of Fame is coming to Central Florida.

“WWE is actually in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure Hall of Fame in Orlando,” Flair said.

Flair said this during an interview on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

Orange County public information officer Kelly Finkelstein responded to Flair’s comment on ESPN.

“I checked in with the Planning Division and their team has heard about the WWE Hall of Fame building, however, there is not an official request from WWE to the County. The assumption is that WWE could be looking at a city site, or haven’t gotten to the site selection building stage,” Finkelstein said.

The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut, but one can make the argument Central Florida is the second home for the WWE.

For the majority of the summer and fall, WWE ran shows with no fans at the Amway Center in Orlando.

WWE’s training facility is also in Orange County, the Performance Center is located on Forsyth Road in Orlando.

The company also tapes “NXT” shows at Full Sail University in Winter Park.