Cocoa High School alum to play in Super Bowl 55

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enters the field during player introductions before the start of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

COCOA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback and Cocoa High School alum Jamel Dean will be playing in the Super Bowl in just his second year in the NFL.

Before the Bucs, one of the fastest players in football was a player for the Auburn Tigers and the Cocoa Tigers.

Calculus teacher Pam Brockmeyer called Dean the definition of a student-athlete.

English teacher Vanessa Skipper agreed Dean was a very determined and motivated student and football player.

“The honor was ours to have been able to have the chance to teach him,” Skipper said.

The educator who had the chance to coach Jamel, John Wilkinson, now a head football coach at New Smyrna Beach High School, said he’s very proud of one of his best players.

“He really epitomizes Tiger Pride and he’s going to represent Cocoa High School in the best ways possible. He’s just a fine young man, one of the best human beings that I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach,” Wilkinson said.

His teachers said Dean deserves every accolade that he gets.

Along with Cocoa High, Dean is also an alum of Rockledge youth football and he’s one of three Cocoa Tigers currently in the NFL.

The Bucs vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl will air on WKMG-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.