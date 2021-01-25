Video: Tom Brady hugs son right after NFC Championship win

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greets his son Jack following their victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Brady went up to the stands after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship to give his son a hug.

“Can I say hi to my son?” Brady asked a security worker at Lambeau Field.

No. 12 climbed up the railing to the stands and gave his son a big hug.

During the embrace, Brady can be heard on the broadcast saying “Love you, kiddo.”

The Bucs shared the video on Twitter.

Brady threw for 280 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in Sunday’s win.

[RELATED: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl video with Rob Gronkowski surpasses 6.5 million views]

Super Bowl 55 will mark the 10th time Brady has started in the championship. The quarterback has already won six Super Bowls, this will be the first time he is playing in one with Tampa Bay.

[RELATED: Cocoa High School alum to play in Super Bowl 55]

The Bucs vs. Chiefs Super Bowl will air on WKMG-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.