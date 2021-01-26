Relive Tampa Bay’s first Super Bowl win 18 years later

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Dexter Jackson intercepts a pass against the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII on 01/26/2003. Jackson had 2 of his team's 5 interceptions and was named the most valuable player of Tampa Bay's 48 to 21 victory. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

Tuesday marks 18 years to the day since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl 37.

Head Coach Jon Gruden led the Bucs to a 48-21 victory against the Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California on January 26, 2003.

Gruden won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Bucs. In the previous four seasons, he was the coach of the Raiders.

The NFL nicknamed the game “The Jon Gruden Bowl.”

The Tampa Bay defense was the story of the game.

Oakland quarterback Rich Gannon threw 5 interceptions during the game, three were returned for touchdowns.

Buc’s defensive back Dexter Jackson was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Jackson picked off Gannon twice, recorded a pass deflection and made three tackles in the game.

Michael Pittman was the offensive star for the Bucs, having rushed 124 yards during the game.

Fans can watch the entire game in the video below.

For fans of the halftime show, Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting had the honors to perform after two-quarters of play.

18 years later, quarterback Tom Brady has placed the team in a position to win a second title.

The Bucs vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl will air on WKMG-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.