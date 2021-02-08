‘We’re going to Disney World:’ Rob Gronkowski to visit theme park day after winning Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Although there won’t be a parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom, a Super Bowl champion will head to Disney World on Monday, a day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttled the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski, who scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, will visit Disney World to “experience some of Disney’s most popular attractions.”

[TRENDING: Speedway worker dies following altercation | Teacher accused of sex with student | Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7]

Ad

Gronkowski and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, capped the victory with the time-honored tradition of appearing in the iconic “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercial but changing it up to, “We’re going to Disney World.”

Disney said plans are underway for Brady to visit the Orlando-area park later this year to celebrate the Super Bowl win.