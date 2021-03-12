Tom Brady signs contract extension with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA, Fla.. – Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that saves the team salary cap space and locks him in with the team through the 2022 season, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted, “Tom Brady reached agreement with the Buccaneers today on a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension that locks him into Tampa through the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN.”

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted, “The #Bucs have agreed to terms on a 1-year extension for QB Tom Brady, sources say, one that gives the Super Bowl champs some cap room and locks Brady in 2022.”

No other details have been released.

