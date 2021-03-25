Magic trade Aaron Gordon to Nuggets for 2 players, draft pick

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, center, dunks as Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee, left, and forward Kyle Kuzma, right, stand by during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person with direct knowledge of the matter says Aaron Gordon is being traded by the Orlando Magic to the Denver Nuggets for veteran shooting guard Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval.

Gordon averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Magic this season.

He was the fourth overall draft pick in 2014.

Earlier in the day, the Nuggets acquired backup center JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round picks.

Orlando also struck a deal earlier Thursday with Chicago to send All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls and Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics.