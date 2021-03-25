photo
Report: Orlando Magic trade Nikola Vučević to Chicago

Magic to receive Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks, according to report

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) keeps the ball away from Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic have traded Nikola Vučević to the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN.

The news was first reported Thursday morning by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski detailed the deal reached between the franchises in additional tweets.

According to Wojnarowski, the Bulls will send the Magic 2021 and 2023 first-round picks as part of the deal.

The sports insider said Bulls officials wanted a strong veteran player, something they’re confident they’ll get in Vučević.

Vučević, a starting center, has been with the Magic for nine seasons following one season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He is averaging 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season. Has also gotten two All-star nods with the Magic, in 2019 and 2021.

No other details on the trade have been released.

