Report: Orlando Magic trade Nikola Vučević to Chicago

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) keeps the ball away from Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic have traded Nikola Vučević to the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN.

The news was first reported Thursday morning by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Orlando is trading Nikola Vucevic Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Wojnarowski detailed the deal reached between the franchises in additional tweets.

Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

According to Wojnarowski, the Bulls will send the Magic 2021 and 2023 first-round picks as part of the deal.

The sports insider said Bulls officials wanted a strong veteran player, something they’re confident they’ll get in Vučević.

Chicago's leadership -- Arturas Karnisovas, Marc Eversley and Billy Donovan -- wanted to bring on productive, serious-minded veteran player to be a cornerstone for the Bulls. They get one with All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who's been a pillar with Orlando. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Vučević, a starting center, has been with the Magic for nine seasons following one season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He is averaging 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season. Has also gotten two All-star nods with the Magic, in 2019 and 2021.

No other details on the trade have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.