Orlando Magic give Christmas gifts to woman who lost 3 family members to COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Magic gave Christmas presents to a woman who lost three family members to the coronavirus.

Valon Jackson lost her mom, aunt and uncle to COVID-19 this summer

She and her six children tested positive for the respiratory respiratory illness and she’s still dealing with shortness of breath.

When team officials heard about Jackson’s situation, they decided to step up and lift her spirits for the holidays.

“Overwhelming. I’m so grateful. I’m so thankful,” Jackson said.

The Magic teamed with the Coalition for the Homeless to surprise her and her family with gifts this past Tuesday.

Former Magic players Bo Outlaw and Nick Anderson handed gifts to the family.

“This is extremely rewarding,” Outlaw said in a news release. “This is just a small token of appreciation from the Orlando Magic to make their Christmas Day actually very special. There has been a lot going on this year for a lot of people as well as them and for us to be able to surprise the Jackson family like the way we did, it’s incredible. It’s hard to put in words. I think you really have to be here to see their enjoyment, the excitement of the family. It was unbelievable and that’s what the holidays are supposed to be.”

This gift from the Orlando Magic was a part of the Big Give celebration.

Earlier this month, the Magic gave presents to the homeless youth of Orange County Public Schools, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida and children in District 6.