Orlando Magic host virtual town hall celebrating Black History Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – In honor of Black History Month, the Orlando Magic held a virtual town hall on race this week.

The event, titled “The State of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with the Orlando Magic,” took place Wednesday morning and included discussions with players, coaches and executives within the NBA organization.

During the discussions, members of the Orlando Magic covered a number of race-related topics, including diversity and inclusion within the team and staff.

Head Coach Steve Clifford said more needs to be done with it comes to community action and involvement.

“We want to be out there, like I said, we don’t want to just do photo ops, you know? This All Star game, this day, doing this. We want to do things that are going to help Parramore, Pine Hills, Orlando, the country, and we have resources available to us so hopefully we can do that,” he said.

Team members said the Black History Month celebrations will continue with other events, including special in-game features on local Black-owned businesses, all of which will lead up to a big celebration later this month, when the Magic host the Utah Jazz.

