Orlando Magic building $70 million training facility next to Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth announced a new $70 million training facility will be built in downtown Orlando.

Team officials said the 130,000-square-foot facility will be located in the area of South Division Avenue and West Central Boulevard, just north of the Amway Center.

“Our hope is that this facility is even more than a world-class training center and becomes a true ‘win-win’ for the community and the team,” said Dan DeVos, chairman of the Orlando Magic. “We’re dedicated to two things – building a championship organization for the long-term and being an accountable and invested community partner with local residents. Health and wellness are so important to all of us and we’re eager to see this center contribute to meaningful outcomes on and off the court.”

The @OrlandoMagic, through an expanding partnership with @AdventHealth, announce its new practice and training facility will be open in 2022. It is a stone’s throw from the Amway Center. — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchNews6) January 25, 2021

The facility is expected to open in the spring of 2022.

The Magic currently train and practice in the Amway Center.