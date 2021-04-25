Oakland's 13-game winning streak ends, Orioles romp 8-1

Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie reacts after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

BALTIMORE – Rather than getting giddy, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin says his team has become “greedy.”

Oakland's 13-game winning streak ended Sunday as Austin Hays hit a pair of home runs, starter John Means had another stellar performance and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Athletics 8-1.

The A's, who opened the season with six straight losses, put together their third-longest winning string since moving to Oakland in 1968.

“You do want to win the series but you also want to get greedy,” Melvin said. “We’ve been greedy here recently. It’s about winning every game that you go out there and play."

“At the end of the day, if you leave and you win a series, it’s a good thing. But we wanted to win bad today. We just didn’t do enough offensively to give ourselves a chance,” he said.

Oakland won 14 in a row in 1988 and a then-American League record of 20 consecutive wins in 2002. Cleveland broke that mark with 22 straight in 2017 — the Athletics' string had been the longest in the majors since that run by the Indians.

Ad

Means (2-0) had additional two days of rest heading into this start because manager Brandon Hyde wants to keep his pitchers fresh. The left-hander allowed just one run on two hits with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50 — best among AL starters.

“I just feel very comfortable right now with my mentality and stuff,” Means said. “I'm just going try to keep that going.”

Ad

Ad