LEADING OFF: Rookies Weathers, Widener meet, deGrom vs Bosox

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Weathers throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

___

NICE NEWCOMERS

In a matchup of promising rookies, Padres lefty Ryan Weathers starts against Arizona righty Taylor Widener in Phoenix.

The 21-year-old Weathers is 1-0 with an 0.59 ERA in five games, two of them starts, this season. He made his major league debut last year for San Diego in the NL Division Series, pitching once against the Dodgers.

The 26-year-old Widener is 1-0 with a 2.82 ERA in four starts this season. He debuted last year with 12 games in relief for the Diamondbacks.

WORTH A SHOT

Brandon Nimmo, with a .470 on-base percentage, is hoping to get back in the lineup for the Mets a day after not starting because of a right hip impingement. Nimmo got an injection in the hip during a day off Monday and struck out as a pinch-hitter Tuesday night.

Ad