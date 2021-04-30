Jacksonville Jaguars draft QB Trevor Lawrence with No. 1 pick

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft on Thursday.

In three years at Clemson, the 6-foot-6 quarterback threw for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Lawrence won a national championship with Clemson in 2018 after a 44-16 win against Alabama.

Urban Meyer is getting ready to coach his first season with Jacksonville.

The Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL last year.

Jacksonville finished the season 1-15.

The Jaguars also have the No. 25 pick in the 2021 draft.